Home States Odisha

NH blocked after man run over

Commuters had a harrowing time as hundreds of people of Betnoti tehsil blocked NH-18 near Sathilo Chowk following the death of a person in a road accident on Saturday.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

The agitators staging blockade by placing the body on NH near Sathilo Chowk in Betnoti on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Commuters had a harrowing time as hundreds of people of Betnoti tehsil blocked NH-18 near Sathilo Chowk following the death of a person in a road accident on Saturday.
The agitators placed the deceased’s body on the road and demanded that the district administration should direct the construction agency of the NH to take immediate steps to avert frequent mishaps on the stretch. They also demanded a compensation of `5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Sources said 63-year-old Surendra Singh, a daily wage labourer of Tarakuti village within Betnoti police limits, was killed after he was hit by a truck belonging to the construction agency.
The mishap took place on Friday evening when Surendra was going home on a bicycle from Betnoti. On Saturday morning, his body was found floating in a ditch. The death led to tension in the area as the irate villagers blamed the private agency for the spate of accidents on the NH. Sources said as many as seven persons have died in road accidents in the last one month in the area.

The agitators said the private agency has not yet put in place any measure to avoid accidents on the highway. They further alleged that the slow progress of construction by the agency has been causing inconvenience for motorists on the road.

Betnoti tehsildar Anisha Das, along with a police team from Betnoti, rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators. The blockade was lifted after the district administration gave `30,000 to the deceased’s kin. The body was later sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Sources said one Raju Naik of Bramhanagaon within Bangiriposi police limits had died on Friday night when he was run over by a truck at Kalabadia Chowk on the NH. The incident enraged the locals who blocked the highway for more than six hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp