NH blocked after man run over

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Commuters had a harrowing time as hundreds of people of Betnoti tehsil blocked NH-18 near Sathilo Chowk following the death of a person in a road accident on Saturday.

The agitators placed the deceased’s body on the road and demanded that the district administration should direct the construction agency of the NH to take immediate steps to avert frequent mishaps on the stretch. They also demanded a compensation of `5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Sources said 63-year-old Surendra Singh, a daily wage labourer of Tarakuti village within Betnoti police limits, was killed after he was hit by a truck belonging to the construction agency.

The mishap took place on Friday evening when Surendra was going home on a bicycle from Betnoti. On Saturday morning, his body was found floating in a ditch. The death led to tension in the area as the irate villagers blamed the private agency for the spate of accidents on the NH. Sources said as many as seven persons have died in road accidents in the last one month in the area.

The agitators said the private agency has not yet put in place any measure to avoid accidents on the highway. They further alleged that the slow progress of construction by the agency has been causing inconvenience for motorists on the road.

Betnoti tehsildar Anisha Das, along with a police team from Betnoti, rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators. The blockade was lifted after the district administration gave `30,000 to the deceased’s kin. The body was later sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Sources said one Raju Naik of Bramhanagaon within Bangiriposi police limits had died on Friday night when he was run over by a truck at Kalabadia Chowk on the NH. The incident enraged the locals who blocked the highway for more than six hours.