Home States Odisha

Party hopping continues in Odisha

Welcoming Harishchandra, who was the president of State unit of Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister said his inclusion in the BJD will strengthen the party. 

Published: 17th March 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcoming Harishchandra Panda who joined BJD at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As political parties get down to the difficult business of candidate selection for the upcoming General Elections, party hopping by aspirants continued with the ruling BJD emerging as the favoured destination for a majority of leaders.

Even as State unit BJP president Basant Panda was busy at New Delhi at the joining ceremony of sitting Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi to the party, his nephew Harishchandra Panda joined the ruling party along with supporters at Naveen Nivas in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Welcoming Harishchandra, who was the president of State unit of Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister said his inclusion in the BJD will strengthen the party. 

After joining the regional outfit, Harishchandra criticised his uncle (Basant Panda) for working only in the interest of his party by neglecting Nuapada. He said BJP has lost its base in Nuapada and the party lacks democracy. Stating that there has been a lot of development work in Odisha under the BJD rule, Harishchandra told mediapersons that he joined BJD inspired by the leadership of the Chief Minister to serve the people. 

Senior BJP leader Pratap Sarangi, however, said Harischandra joining the BJD will have no impact on the saffron party in Odisha. Panda too downplayed the development and said, “BJP is not a party of brokers or sycophants. I do not control my nephew and I have nothing to worry about who goes where.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp