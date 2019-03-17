Home States Odisha

Political mandate has no impact on entrepreneurship: Chawla

Published: 17th March 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Editorial Director of TNIE Prabhu Chawla addressing the KIIT Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the country is gearing up for the General Elections, one should not spoil his/her entrepreneurship skills because of a particular political mandate. Because, the election outcome has no impact on entrepreneurship and startups in India, said Editorial Director of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Prabhu Chawla on Saturday. 

Speaking at the KIIT Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 organised by KIIT University here, Chawla said, “Entrepreneurship doesn’t depend on political mandate or leadership unless you want to make fast money by violating the rules and regulations.”

“Political parties will come and go. Instead of thinking which party will come into power, one needs to focus on improving own entrepreneurial skills,” he said.
Chawla said people need to think that they are here in spite of politics and do better than what they are doing now. “We need to measure our progress everyday and upgrade ourselves rather than looking at anybody else,” he added.

He said the Government is becoming increasingly irrelevant for those who are focused on their work and have the risk taking capacity.

Chawla also opined that people who are in the bottom should be encouraged for startups to generate wealth and improve their lives rather facilitating people on top to make more wealth. 

“We need to have proper check and balance in our system. Though the Government has been claiming about 7 to 8 per cent annual growth rate, India is the only country where in the last three years, two per cent of the population have accumulated 70 per cent of country’s total wealth and bottom 90 per cent people have got only one per cent,” he said.

