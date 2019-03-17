Pregnant woman delivers on way to hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another incident that highlights the plight of remote villages in Ganjam district, a pregnant woman of Ankuli panchayat in Patrapur block gave birth to a baby while being carried on a sling to Patrapur hospital on Saturday.

Sources said, the 30-year-old woman Tara Nayak, wife of Simadri Nayak of Phulasahi village, experienced labour pain early in the morning. Her family members decided to carry her on a sling to the nearest hospital at Patrapur, which is around 17 km from the village, due to absence of road. After they had covered a distance of around 10 km, Tara delivered a baby boy. A few volunteers then reached the spot and offered help in shifting the mother and baby to the hospital. But Tara’s family members declined the offer as it was a normal delivery.

Tara and the newborn were then taken back to the village. District health officials said a team will soon be sent to Phulasahi to monitor the health of the woman and her newborn. Sources said the road connecting the village, located on a hilltop, to the outside world was washed away during Cyclone Titli. The villagers were assured by the officials concerned that a new road would be constructed with funds approved by the State Government under its ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ scheme, but nothing yet has been done in this regard.

This is the second such incident reported from the village in the last one month. On February 22 this year, Sashi Nayak, who was suffering from an unidentified disease, died while being carried to the hospital on a sling.