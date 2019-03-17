Home States Odisha

Pregnant woman delivers on way to hospital

On February 22 this year, Sashi Nayak, who was suffering from an unidentified disease, died while being carried to the hospital on a sling.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tara Nayak being carried to hospital on a sling on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another incident that highlights the plight of remote villages in Ganjam district,  a pregnant woman of Ankuli panchayat in Patrapur block gave birth to a baby while being carried on a sling to Patrapur hospital on Saturday.

Sources said, the 30-year-old woman Tara Nayak, wife of Simadri Nayak of Phulasahi village, experienced labour pain early in the morning. Her family members decided to carry her on a sling to the nearest hospital at Patrapur, which is around 17 km from the village, due to absence of road. After they had covered a distance of around 10 km, Tara delivered a baby boy. A few volunteers then reached the spot and offered help in shifting the mother and baby to the hospital. But Tara’s family members declined the offer as it was a normal delivery.

Tara and the newborn were then taken back to the village. District health officials said a team will soon be sent to Phulasahi to monitor the health of the woman and her newborn. Sources said the road connecting the village, located on a hilltop, to the outside world was washed away during Cyclone Titli. The villagers were assured by the officials concerned that a new road would be constructed with funds approved by the State Government under its ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ scheme, but nothing yet has been done in this regard.

This is the second such incident reported from the village in the last one month. On February 22 this year, Sashi Nayak, who was suffering from an unidentified disease, died while being carried to the hospital on a sling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp