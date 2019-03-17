Home States Odisha

Priyadarshi holds edge for good work

Political temperature has begun to soar high in Bhubaneswar-North Assembly segment amid hectic lobbying by aspirants for tickets from the BJD, BJP and Congress. 

Published: 17th March 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Political temperature has begun to soar high in Bhubaneswar-North Assembly segment amid hectic lobbying by aspirants for tickets from the BJD, BJP and Congress. 
With BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announcing that winability will be the factor for distribution of tickets, incumbent MLA Priyadarshi Mishra has an edge over other aspirants from the ruling party, sources said.  
The MLA’s performance in carrying out development works in the constituency along with his people-friendly and accessible approach hold him in good stead.

Priyadarshi had been elected from the seat in 2014 elections defeating Dillip Mohanty of BJP by a massive margin of nearly 49,000 votes. The Congress had been pushed to the margins with its candidate Manoranjan Dash managing to secure only around 8,223 votes.
Though former Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena was angling for an MLA ticket, his appointment as Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority has put an end to his being in race for a party nomination from any of Bhubaneswar seats.

With no credible alternative available, Priyadarshi remains a strong contender for renomination from the ruling party for the Bhubaneswar-North segment.

Not just the ruling party, things are also identical for BJP and Congress. According to sources, Dillip Mohanty and party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra are in the race for the BJP ticket.
Likewise, National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Itish Pradhan is lobbying hard for a ticket from Congress and is facing a stiff competition from party leader Abhilash Mania. 

Amid frantic lobby, none of these major parties have finalised their candidates for this constituency yet. Nomination filing for this seat is scheduled to begin on March 28. Bhubaneswar-North will go to polls in the third phase on April 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp