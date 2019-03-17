Rayagada braces for summer

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: With summer approaching, the district administration has directed all the departments concerned to sort out the problem of drinking water.

A district level meeting, presided over by Collector Pramod Kumar Behera, was held to gauge the preparedness to tackle heat-wave conditions. Faced with the twin challenges of drinking water crisis and malfunctioning of tube-wells, the meeting called for preparing the administration in meeting any eventuality due to heat-related conditions.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), PHD, Urban Local Bodies officials and BDOs were directed to address the issue by supplying water through tankers. It was also stressed that in case of shortage of tankers, the same could be locally hired to meet the demands of the people.

The meeting decided on deploying mobile vans for repair and maintenance of defunct tube-wells and coordination between Panchayat Executive Officers, Panchayat Extension Officers and junior engineers of the RWSS department once a complaint regarding tube-well malfunctioning is received.

District emergency officer Subrat Kumar Panigrahi said all complaints should be registered at the block control room and immediately brought to the notice of district authorities to ensure timely assistance. Panigrahi said school timings and working hours will be rescheduled.