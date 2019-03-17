Ruling party likely to field new faces

Amarnath Parida By

JAGATSINGHPUR: With senior BJD leader and five time MLA Bishnu Das announcing not to contest elections from Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat this time, lobbying for the party ticket has reached a feverish pitch.

Aspirants including many young and new faces have shifted Bhubaneswar, camping outside Naveen Niwas, houses of ministers and senior party leaders to plead their case as the BJD high command gets on the candidate selection process.

Bishnu is backing his old loyalist Amarendra Das for the seat while former MLA Umesh Swain, youth BJD leader Pradipta Swain, former MLA Jotish Das, former block chairman Kankaprava Lenka and former Zilla Parishad president Debidatta Mohanty are pitching themselves for the ticket.

Amarendra is a new face while Pradipta and Jotish - both belonging to Nuagaon - are popular names in the segment. As a youth leader, Pradipta has undertaken a number of development projects for Nuagaon block and Jotish too had initiated a lot of projects during his tenure. Speculation is rife that Pradipta may be favoured over others from the seat.

The suspense over candidature too prevails in the Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency. As the political situation has unfolded, the possibility of incumbent MP Kulamani Samal’s renomination seems to be in a sort of teeter. Samal is known to be a close associate of Damodar Rout, who was expelled from BJD and joined BJP two days back. His position in the party has been put in question since.

Samal also has a strong challenger in the form of Tirtol MLA Rajashree Mallick. Going by the party supremo Naveen Patnaik’s announcement to field 33 per cent women for Lok Sabha, she has an advantage though the party leadership may put up a new face from the seat.

Meanwhile, Congress has already made its two probables former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and new leader Prasant Mallick from the Parliamentary constituency. In 2009 General Elections, Tarai as CPI candidate had won the seat by defeating Congress’ Rabindra Sethi. Then, CPI was BJD’s poll partner. In 2014 General Elections, the alliance broke following which, Tarai left the CPI and contested on a Congress ticket but was defeated by sitting MP Kulamani Samal by a huge margin of 2,76,394 votes.

Party sources said, a new face is likely to be preferred by the high command this time and Prasant may be the chosen one.

The BJP too has decided to field new candidate from the seat in place of Baidhar Mallick who had lost the polls twice in 2009 and 2014. Scholar and Jagannath Culture researcher Dhrutidhar Das is lobbying for ticket from the Saffron party.