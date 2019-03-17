Shifting of RE office, a normal affair: Railways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid criticism from various quarters over shifting of Railway Electrification (RE) office from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru, the Railways on Saturday came out with a clarification that such transfer is a ‘normal practice’ done for better monitoring of the railway projects.

“Indian Railways has initiated reorganisation of Central Organisation of Railway Electrification (CORE) by merging and transferring of its Chief Project Director (CPD) jurisdiction of RE units in different parts of the country,” the Railways said.

“In the process, some of the project works have been transferred to such units that are viable as per administrative and technical point of view while other projects have been decided to be merged,” it added.

The ECoR officials said the Railway Electrification office at Bhubaneswar has been shifted to Bengaluru for its new assigned works in Karnataka. Accordingly, the electrification work of Azimganj-New Farakka line in Bengal assigned to Bhubaneswar office has now been assigned to Danapur in Bihar, they said.

Railway electrification units at Bhubaneswar and Kolkata will be closed after March 31 this year. “It is also not the first time that such establishments are being closed. Various projects like Ranchi, Mathura and Kota have been closed down in the past,” the officials added.

Moreover, they said the staff and officers of Bhubaneswar and Kolkata will be allowed to continue their work at these units in this fiscal. Later, they will be adjusted in other units as per their choice.

Two trains short terminated

The ECoR officials said Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar on Sunday and Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur on Monday will run only between Bhubaneswar and Koraput from both the directions. It will remain cancelled between Koraput and Jagadalpur for safety related modernisation works.