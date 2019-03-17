Shoot, loot and scoot in Crime Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police seems to be making a spectacle of itself with criminals on the rampage in the Capital. A day after five snatchings rocked the City, including one in which a couple was brutally attacked in Sailashree Vihar during morning walk, anti-socials shot at security guard of a convention centre at Tankapani Road on wee hours of Saturday.

Within an hour of this incident, criminals tried to crush heads of two pavement dwellers near Station Square, barely half a kilometre from Kharavela Nagar Police Station.

The spate of incidents, coming days after an audacious attack on Saheed nagar Police Station, have raised serious question marks on policing in the State Capital.

In the first incident, three bike-borne miscreants stopped outside KM Convention at about 4.45 am and wanted to meet the proprietor. When the guard on duty, Gyana Ranjan Mallick, asked them to come during office hours, they asked for water and within minutes shot at him.

Mallick received a bullet on his left shoulder as the criminals, wearing helmet and mask, fled. His colleagues came to his rescue and admitted him in Capital Hospital before he was shifted to a private facility.

The security guard said he had no enmity with anyone and suspected that the trio’s motive was either to commit dacoity or extort the convention’s owner. Saheed Nagar Police, led by IIC Biranchi Pati, visited the spot to scan the CCTV footage and investigate the matter.

In the second incident, two labourers suffered injuries when miscreants tried to crush their heads with stones at a bus stop near Station Square. The two - Happy Behera and Kuna Pandava of Nayagarh district - have been hospitalised.

Behera sustained serious head injuries while Pandava has been discharged from the hospital. Police suspect the incident could be outcome of a past enmity. In fact, on Saturday evening, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a man near Rasulgarh Square.

On Friday, five anti-socials had snatched gold ornaments from a woman in Sailashree Vihar and attacked locals with sharp weapons and stones when they came to her rescue.