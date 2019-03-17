Home States Odisha

Shoot, loot and scoot in Crime Capital

Commissionerate Police seems to be making a spectacle of itself with criminals on the rampage in the Capital.

Published: 17th March 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police seems to be making a spectacle of itself with criminals on the rampage in the Capital. A day after five snatchings rocked the City, including one in which a couple was brutally attacked in Sailashree Vihar during morning walk, anti-socials shot at security guard of a convention centre at Tankapani Road on wee hours of Saturday.

Within an hour of this incident, criminals tried to crush heads of two pavement dwellers near Station Square, barely half a kilometre from Kharavela Nagar Police Station.
The spate of incidents, coming days after an audacious attack on Saheed nagar Police Station, have raised serious question marks on policing in the State Capital.

In the first incident, three bike-borne miscreants stopped outside KM Convention at about 4.45 am and wanted to meet the proprietor. When the guard on duty, Gyana Ranjan Mallick, asked them to come during office hours, they asked for water and within minutes shot at him.
Mallick received a bullet on his left shoulder as the criminals, wearing helmet and mask, fled. His colleagues came to his rescue and admitted him in Capital Hospital before he was shifted to a private facility.

The security guard said he had no enmity with anyone and suspected that the trio’s motive was either to commit dacoity or extort the convention’s owner. Saheed Nagar Police, led by IIC Biranchi Pati, visited the spot to scan the CCTV footage and investigate the matter. 
In the second incident, two labourers suffered injuries when miscreants tried to crush their heads with stones at a bus stop near Station Square. The two - Happy Behera and Kuna Pandava of Nayagarh district - have been hospitalised.

Behera sustained serious head injuries while Pandava has been discharged from the hospital. Police suspect the incident could be outcome of a past enmity. In fact, on Saturday evening, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a man near Rasulgarh Square.
On Friday, five anti-socials had snatched gold ornaments from a woman in Sailashree Vihar and attacked locals with sharp weapons and stones when they came to her rescue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp