Third eye watch on 346 sensitive booths 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AS many as 935 polling booths will come up across Sambalpur, said Collector Subham Saxena.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, he said the randomisation process to be carried out in two stages for allocation of EVMs started from Saturday. While in the first stage, the EVMs will be allocated to Assembly constituencies at random, in the second stage, it will be again be randomly forwarded to the polling booths under each constituency. The move is being aimed at attaining transparent polling process.

This year, 346 booths have been identified as critical booths which will be monitored through CCTVs, web-casting, videography and micro observers, depending on the degree of sensitivity.

Complying with the guidelines of Election Commission, 53 model polling booths will be set up which would have all necessary amenities for the voters along with wheelchairs for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Considering enrolment of 20,990 PWD voters, separate polling booths are being planned, which will be equipped with ramps and railings.

For the first time, at least one pink booth will be set up at each polling station in the region. The exclusive all-women booth has been aimed at increasing their participation in the electoral process.

Sambalpur and Rengali constituencies have been tagged as expenditure sensitive and the administration has intimated the Chief Electoral Officer about it.

In these two constituencies, one expenditure observer, along with an assistant observer, will be appointed to keep a tab on expenditure incurred by the candidates and political parties ahead of the Assembly elections.

