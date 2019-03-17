Work on multi-modal logistics park likely to be hit

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Work on the proposed `200 crore multi-modal logistics park project, spread over an area of 100 acre, is likely to be affected as Paradip Municipality has directed Paradip Port Trust (PPT) authorities to ensure heavy vehicles do not ply on the road between Paradip Phosphates Limited (PPL) and Bhitargada.

Sources said Paradip Municipality had identified 50 acre land at Bhitargada for construction of the World Bank-funded solid waste treatment project under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme (ICZMP) at a cost of `42.70 crore. Around 50 tonne solid waste is generated on a daily basis in the port township.

Out of 50 acre land, 20 acre was spared for construction of the plant and work on its boundary wall had started in full swing. Construction of the road has already started from PPL to Bhitargada at a cost of `86 lakh.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had launched the multi-modal logistics park at a cost of `200 crore over an area of 100 acre. Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) had been pressed into service to undertake the development of the logistics park which is situated near the solid waste treatment project of ICZMP.

The park will include warehouses, distribution centres, storage areas, offices, truck services, parking lots, truck terminals, container rail terminal, container handling facilities, cold storages, distribution centres, air cargo points, service stations, hospitals and restaurants.

Interestingly, CONCOR has not yet started construction of the road for transporting construction materials and other equipment for the park but has been allegedly using the road meant for solid waste treatment plan from PPL to Bhitargada.

Plying of heavy trucks with a capacity to carry 8 to 10 tonne goods has allegedly caused severe damage to the road and also affected the construction work at several places.

An engineer of PPT said even as CONCOR has expedited the construction of the logistics park, no permanent road has yet been constructed for transporting the materials. “CONCOR will construct a permanent road for the project soon,” he said.

Executive Officer, Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said the civic body has sought the intervention of PPT and CONOCR to ensure that no heavy vehicles ply on the road as its major portions have been damaged. “Despite restrictions, CONCOR has been allegedly using this road. We will be forced to issue a notification restricting its use. Legal action will be initiated if the order is not complied with,” he said.