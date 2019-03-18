Home States Odisha

3 tribal groups threaten to press NOTA  

Meanwhile, the leaders of these communities have launched a campaign to create awareness on NOTA among the voters in the region.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Three tribal communities of the district have threatened that they will cast vote in favour of NOTA (none of the above option) during the ensuing General Elections protesting the delay in getting tribal status for their groups. Prospective candidates need to be wary of the NOTA factor as local activists are on an intense campaign to create awareness on the option. 

Voters of three tribal communities - Dora, Kamar and Rana - have decided to press the NOTA button in the elections because they are deprived of ST status. They alleged that the local leaders had promised to accord tribal status for these communities in 2014 polls. But they have failed to keep their promise, said Kamar Samaj president Bhagban Golori.

Supporting the cause, Dora community president Baidyanath Gemel said they will participate in the democratic process, but will take the NOTA route in this election as a mark of protest for unfulfilled demands. The political leaders have been betraying the community for the last few decades. Even Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi had made an agreement in writing with representatives of the communities promising that Dora, Kamar, Rana, Puttia (Dulia), Mali and Gouda castes will get tribal status if he gets elected in 2014 elections. But no step has been taken in this regard yet and the issue was not raised even once by him in the Assembly, Gemel added.

Since the British era, the communities such as Gouda, Rana, Mali, Muka, Dora, Kamar and Kumbar were considered as hill tribes. But later, these castes were considered as general category in Odisha, while it got tribal status in Andhra Pradesh in 1956. However, after implementation of Mandal Commission report in 1990s, these communities were brought under OBC category, he said.

Rana Samaj leader K P Majhi said both the State and Central governments have failed to provide ST status to Rana, Kamar and Dora communities despite repeated demands. While these communities are enjoying the benefits of ST status in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, the same castes in Odisha are being deprived of Government facilities.

As per report, these three communities have about 4.12 lakh population in the region and their NOTA decision will affect the candidates.

Meanwhile, the leaders of these communities have launched a campaign to create awareness on NOTA among the voters in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp