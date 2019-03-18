Ambedkar’s statue at Baripada an epitome of neglect

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Dr B R Ambedkar is one of the architects of the Constitution of India. However, the present generation seems to have forgotten Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation as is evident from the neglect of his statue in Baripada.

The life-size sculpture of Dr Ambedkar, also known as the father of Indian Constitution, is installed in front of Triranga Club at Purnachandrapur. The statue is garlanded once a year by publicity-hungry political leaders. A day before the birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest social reformers, a tent is erected around the statue and once the programme is over, it is left neglected. The area around the sculpture has turned into a parking lot. Locals blamed the district administration and leaders for not paying attention to the conservation and renovation of the statue.

The Rural Development department had demolished a sculpture of Dr Ambedkar near Triranga Club during an eviction drive on April 2, 2012, for expansion of road and infrastructure development in the town. The administration had immediately installed a smaller sculpture of the great personality after residents of ward nos 15, 16, 19 and 21 protested against the demolition.

The district administration had then promised to instal a sculpture of the eminent lawyer. As per the direction of then district Collector Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, a life-size sculpture was installed on December 6, 2015 in front of Triranga Club. Patil had directed the officials to start construction of a protection wall, an umbrella-shaped shed, over the sculpture and boundary wall around the statue. The officials were also instructed to clear the Government land around the sculpture of encroachment.

However, nothing has been done in this regard yet. In fact, the district administration’s negligence has emboldened the people to encroach upon more Government land around the statue.

When Surendra Kumar Meena took over as the Collector of Mayurbhanj, he ordered Sub-Collector A Akhtar to prepare a report on the progress of the project. But again, nothing was done. The statue now stands as an epitome of neglect.

Triranga Club president Alok Kumar Mohanty said the members of the club and local youths clean the statue and garland it on various occasions. “But the district administration is yet to keep its promise of infrastructure development and beautification of the site where the statue is installed,” he said.