Anxiety grips aspirants in Paralakhemundi

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: With nomination for first phase polling beginning on Monday, anxiety has gripped aspirants of all political parties as no party has declared its candidates for Mohana and Paralakhemundi Assembly seats.

While sitting MLA of Paralakhemundi K Surya Rao is said to be the front-runner for Congress ticket, the name of chairman of Hi-Tech group Dr Tirupati Panigrahy is also doing the rounds. Both the camps are confident of getting Congress ticket. Surya Rao had defeated K Narayan Rao of BJD by 1,454 votes in 2014 polls.

Scion of Gajapati dynasty Kalyani Devi is a strong contender for BJD ticket from Paralakhemundi seat. The other aspirants of the party are K Narayan Rao, Jagannath Raju and Marut Palo.

Similarly, district president of BJP GVR Ravana, State executive member of the party Sidheswar Mishra and former chairperson of Paralakhemundi Municipality Tripati Nayak are in the race for BJP ticket in Paralakhemundi.

In Mohana Assembly seat, Dasharathi Gomang of Congress is all set to get ticket.

He was defeated by Basanti Mallick of BJD by a thin margin of 112 votes in 2014 polls.

Sitting MLA Basanti Mallick and Purnabasi Nayak, wife of Special Development Council chairperson Antaryami Gomang, are vying for BJD ticket. Likewise, former MLA Bharat Paik, Mahendragada Sarpanch Birabhadra Paik, Ashok Ranjit and Zilla Parishad member Suprabha Mandal are BJP aspirants for Mohana Assembly seat.

As per reports, a total of 4,18,193 voters will exercise their franchise at 573 polling booths in the two Assembly constituencies. The last date of nomination of first phase polling is March 25.