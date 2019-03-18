As crimes rise, citizens feel let down by cops 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Frequent incidents of crime and lower detection rate have left citizens of the State Capital fuming.

Incidents of dacoity, robbery and burglary have witnessed a rise in the last two years and worryingly, these crimes show no sign of abating in the City. The citizens, meanwhile, feel let down by the Commissionerate Police.

A glaring example is last month’s Kanan Vihar loot case. On February 27, a group of 10 armed goons barged into one Suranjita Rana’s house in Kanan Vihar phase-I area and looted valuables worth lakhs of rupees by holding her five-month-old baby at knife-point.

The miscreants manhandled Rana and her in-laws who are senior citizens. They stayed in the house for over an hour, used the washroom, smoked cigarettes, consumed cold drinks before fleeing with the valuables from the main entrance of the building. Though a fortnight has passed since the incident, Commissionerate Police is yet to make any arrests.

“One of the phones which was stolen from Rana’s house, was found dumped in the railway station. Investigation suggests that the anti-socials fled to West Bengal after committing the crime. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.

What’s worse is the cops’ lack of empathy towards the crime victims. Sixty three-year-old Bhabagrahi Beura, whose wife fell prey to chain snatchers in Sailashree Vihar area on Friday, expressed his dissatisfaction over the response of police.

Beura said five anti-socials snatched gold ornaments from his wife and attacked him when he resisted. The miscreants even attacked locals with sharp weapons and stones when they came to the couple’s rescue.

“I dialled the modern control room twice but in vain. Later, after receiving first aid, I visited Chandrasekharpur police station to lodge a complaint at around 7 am. The cops present there asked me to give my number and said they will call me once the IIC comes to the station at 10 am,” he said.

On the same day, four other incidents of snatching were reported in the Capital. Police suspect that the same group of miscreants was involved in all the snatching cases.

In 2018, 27 cases of dacoity were reported in the City compared to 21 in 2017. Similarly, 194 cases of robbery were reported in 2018 against 193 in 2017. While 229 cases of burglary were reported in the Capital last year, the figure was 222 in 2017.