Bargarh LS: Parties focus on Kulita vote base

THE election schedule has been declared but the three major political parties continue to search for suitable candidates for Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As Bargarh constituency is dominated by Kulita caste members and they play an important role during election, the parties want candidates who enjoy good support from the community members. 
As Bargarh constituency is dominated by Kulita caste members and they play an important role during election, the parties want candidates who enjoy good support from the community members.
Bargarh Parliamentary constituency covers both Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts. It comprises  Bargarh, Attabira, Bijepur, Bhatli and Padampur Assembly segments in Bargarh district besides, Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar Assembly segments in Jharsuguda district.

Currently, the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat is being represented by BJD MP Pravas Kumar Singh. Pravas defeated his rival Subash Chouhan of BJP by a margin of 11,178 votes during the last General Elections. Pravas, who is known for his simplicity, maintains a good public relation in his constituency. However, he has failed to undertake any development works which is a drawback for the BJD MP. Despite this, Pravas is in race for the BJD ticket. Sources said the party may field a candidate belonging to Kulita caste, which depends on agriculture for their livelihood. 

For BJP, apart from former national convener of Bajrang Dal Subash Chouhan, BJP national secretary and former BJP state president Suresh Pujari is a contender. Besides  Chouhan and Pujari, Jagabandhu Bhoi, brother of veteran Congress leader and four-time Sambalpur Lok Sabha member late Krupasindhu Bhoi, is also in the race for BJP ticket and he belongs to Kulita caste.  
Similarly, Congress is looking for a right candidate. Apart from former Bargarh MP Sanjay Bhoi, former minster and five-time MLA from erstwhile Melchhamunda Assembly constituency Prakash Chandra Debata is a major contender for the Congress ticket. 
 

