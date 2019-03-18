Home States Odisha

Behera in fold, Salepur BJP camp upbeat

Published: 18th March 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Salepur MLA Prakash Behera joining BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After Salepur MLA of Congress Prakash Behera formally joined BJP in New Delhi, the saffron party seems to be emboldened while the Congress and BJD camps in the constituency are gearing up to put up a tough fight in the election.
Behera, a good organiser, had been spearheading the organisational activities of the Congress in Salepur for the last 20 years. Breaking the strong wave in favour of BJD, he had won 2014 Assembly election by defeating BJD candidate Prasant Behera. 

A majority of the local Congress workers have welcomed the decision of Behera and decided to support him. “Behera has taken right decision to join BJP as the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gaining momentum in the country after the successful air strike on the terror camps in Pakistan,” said Saroj Kar, former Salepur block Congress committee president Saroj Kar.
President of Cuttack district unit of BJP Choudhury Hemant Sahu said Behera’s inclusion would strengthen the party in Salepur and increase the troubles for local unit of BJD. “There is no discontentment or difference of opinion in our party. We will work unitedly to ensure Behera’s victory,” said Sahu who was an aspirant for party ticket from the seat.

District Congress Committee president Gurupada Nanda remarked that Behera’s departure would have no impact on the party. The Congress has a strong base in the seat and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will choose a befitting candidate soon, he added. 
“We had distanced from Behera after he started bargaining with BJD and BJP. He had no option but to join BJP after the BJD deceived him,” said the local Congress workers.
In the last election, the BJP candidate had lost his deposit and Behera will also face the same fate this time, they remarked.

Similarly, BJD leaders put up a brave face stating that their candidate would come out with flying colours at the hustings. “There is nothing to be worried as BJD has consolidated its position in Salepur and our party candidate will win the coming polls convincingly,” said local BJD Zilla Parishad member Chitta Mohanty.

