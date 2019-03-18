Home States Odisha

Bhotras had upper hand till 2009 poll

Till 2009, candidates belonging to Bhotra tribe represented the constituency. The only exception was in 2014 when for the first time a Gond was elected from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Satyopriyo Dash
Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Bhotras, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) group predominantly found in all blocks of the district, have been getting elected from Nabarangpur Parliamentary seat ever since it became a reserved constituency in 1967.
Till 2009, candidates belonging to Bhotra tribe represented the constituency. The only exception was in 2014 when for the first time a Gond was elected from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat.
The constituency is dominated by poor tribals while the literacy rate is lowest in the State. The voters are, therefore, mostly influenced by benefits they get under various pro-poor programmes of the Government.

Communities and castes too play an important role in the voting pattern. 
Late Khagapati Pradhani, nine-time winner from Congress, Parsuram Majhi of BJP, who was elected to the seat in 1999 and 2004 and Pradeep Majhi of Congress, who won the seat in 2009 elections, belong to Bhotra tribe. However, Balabhadra Majhi, who is a Gond, won the seat by a thin margin of 2,042 votes in 2014 elections.
Besides Bhotras, the constituency has a sizeable presence of other tribes such as  Kondh, Koya, Gond and Paraja in Malkangiri, Dabugam, Raighar, Chandahandi and Umerkote areas.
Candidates belonging to these tribes had earlier entered the fray in Lok Sabha elections but could not get elected. 

They include late minister Toyaka Sangana, Deputy Speaker Prahallad Dora (both Kondh), former ministers Rabisingh Majhi, Jadava Majhi, (both Gond) and late legislator Mudi Naik, a Paraja by tribe. Although popular and influential in their areas, they failed to get elected as MPs.
Call it a tradition of sorts, the Congress has always been nominating candidates from Bhotra tribe. After Pradhani, the party selected Chandra Sekhar Majhi, another Bhotra, as its candidate for 1999 and 2004 General Elections and Pradeep Majhi for 2009 and 2014 polls.
In 2009 polls, the BJD had nominated former minister Dambarudhar Majhi, who is a Bhotra. But the ruling party preferred to nominate Balabhadra, a Gond, who won the seat in 2014 elections. This time, the BJD may field minister Ramesh Majhi, who is also a Gond.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp