BJP-regional front pact still hanging fire  

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With little time remaining for campaigning for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, will the BJP accept the proposal of Odisha Ganatantrik Samukhya (Odisha Democratic Front) for an electoral understanding?

Even as the matter is pending for approval from the central leadership of BJP, the proposal of the newly-floated political front seems to be in favour of the saffron party which is aiming to dethrone the BJD Government in the State.

“We have a common agenda to end the 19 years of misrule of the Naveen Patnaik Government. A joint fight would help achieve our goal without splitting the votes and BJP will be the major beneficiary,” said sources in the Front.

Even as Odisha Democratic Front, a joint effort by Utkal Bharat president Kharbela Swain and convenor of Samata Kranti Dal Braja Kishore Tripathy, has announced to field candidates in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats, it is easier said than done. After realising their limitations, the Front leaders floated the idea of an electoral understanding with the BJP which was acceptable to the saffron party.

Sources in BJP said Swain and Tripathy are keen to contest the next Lok Sabha polls from Balasore and Puri respectively. They have left it to the BJP leadership to decide the party symbol on which they would file their nominations. The two leaders have no qualms to contest on BJP symbol as they were part of the saffron party in the past.

Swain, a three-time MP from Balasore and a know critic of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, fought six out of seven General elections on BJP symbol. He has made it clear that he is not opposed to fight the ensuing polls under the banner of the saffron party.

The proposal of the regional front was discussed at a recent meeting of the BJP’s core committee comprising two Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan. While a member of the core committee objected to the proposal of Swain contesting from Balasore, the committee decided to leave the request for nominating Tripathy from Puri to the central leadership, said informed sources in BJP.

While senior leader Pratap Sarangi, who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election from Balasore, is interested for renomination, a section of the party has floated the name of party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra for Puri seat.

Tripathy, who had been elected as MP twice from Puri Lok Sabha constituency, was a Cabinet minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government. He resigned from BJD in 2009 and briefly joined the BJP before launching his own party Samata Kranti Dal in 2013.