Buildings unsafe, students study in open  

Absence of basic educational infrastructure, such as school buildings, has adversely affected Kalahandi's primary education.

BHAWANIPATNA: Absence of basic educational infrastructure, such as school buildings, has adversely affected Kalahandi’s primary education.
Sorsomal village under Junagarh block is a case in point. Guardians of the students studying in a primary school in the village have been protesting against classes being conducted out in the open. The old school building was reported to be unsafe and the new one is under construction for the last two years.
According to sources, the school management committee had consulted the guardians and had been running the school in a newly constructed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house of a villager since April 2018.

However, classes are being conducted in the open field for the last 15 days after the house owner asked the managing committee to vacate his premises. The school has 41 students and three teachers. 
On getting information about students attending classes in the open, District Education Officer Sanjiv Singh directed the Block Education Officer to inspect the school and submit a report. Singh said the Head Master concerned has demanded early completion of the new school building. “The store room and kitchen of the old school building are safe and the Head Master has been directed to conduct the classes there instead of in the open,” he said.

Over the years, crores of rupees have been allotted by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for new school buildings, but most of them are turning out to be unsustainable and unsafe.
According to SSA data, 1,039 classrooms of 550 primary school buildings in the district are unsafe. To ensure safety, the engineering section of SSA’s district unit has directed the school management committees to demolish 214 unsafe classrooms. Schools without buildings are being shifted elsewhere, impacting primary education in the district. 

