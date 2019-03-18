CPM to fight 5 Assembly seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State committee of CPI (M) on Sunday unilaterally decided to contest from five Assembly seats.

CPM State secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said the party will field candidates from Bonai, Morada, Pallahara, Nilagiri and Ranpur Assembly seats during the upcoming elections. Earlier, the central committee of the CPM had cleared the name of senior leader Janardan Pati for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat.

Though CPM along with CPI and JMM had entered into seat adjustment deal with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee for Lok Sabha polls, the alliance partners could not come up with a formula for sharing of seats for Assembly elections. The CPM had given a proposal to contest 12 seats. However, the party decided to field candidates for the five seats.

The Congress has left one Lok Sabha seat each for CPI, CPM and JMM.