E-rickshaws on Sambalpur roads soon

SAMBALPUR: E-rickshaws will start plying on the roads of Sambalpur district in the next few months. 
The move is not only aimed at providing a sustainable transport option to the residents but also support the livelihood of the differently-abled. The Regional Centre for Disabilities Rehabilitation (RCDR) had proposed Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) through the district Collector to come up with a plan in this regard. Subsequently in June 2017, as a part of its CSR activities, MCL volunteered to donate `17,85,000 towards the ‘Swavalamban’ health insurance scheme for persons with disabilities.

However, the plan was delayed due to problems faced during its execution. During the period, some officials at RCDR found that there are several differently-abled persons in the district who are interested in taking up a job and are also eligible for  it. This made them rethink their plan. In March last year, the district administration approached MCL with a revised proposal to use the sanctioned amount for providing e-rickshaws to the differently-abled to ensure their economic empowerment. Though the proposal was kept pending for a long time, the district Collector finally received a letter from MCL intimating their approval for funding the e-rickshaw project for the differently-abled. 

Co-ordinator of RCDR, Rabindra Satpathy, said in the first phase of the project, two e-rickshaws will be distributed to the eligible disabled persons in each block on an experimental basis. A total of 18 individuals will get the rickshaws in the first phase. If they succeed in getting the desired results, more funds will be raised to continue the project. 

