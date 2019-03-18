Home States Odisha

Girls walk 18 km to air grievance against matron

The DWO said a probe will be ordered into the students’ allegations and necessary action taken against those found guilty. 

Published: 18th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as 25 girl students of Makund High School, a residential facility, in Moroda police limits, on Sunday walked 18 km  to meet Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj at Baripada to convey their grievances against the matron of the hostel.  

The students, who began their journey at 7.15 am without the knowledge of matron and headmaster of the institution, were detained at Barkand at 10.30 am after covering a distance of 18 km on the direction of District Welfare Officer (DWO) Smrutiranjan Samantaray. They declined an offer by the police to take them to the Collector’s residence in a vehicle. The DWO met the students at Barkand Chowk and asked them to narrate their plight.

The students alleged that the matron did not let them meet their parents and guardians. They said the matron has been neglecting her duties as issues pertaining to drinking water, electricity and food in the hostel are yet to be addressed.  The students said despite being apprised of the matter, the headmaster of the school  Parshuram Mohanta did not initiate any action against the matron.
Left with no option, they decided to undertake the arduous journey on foot to meet the Collector to apprise him of their problems.

Samantaray, after hearing the students’ problems, promised action. Later, the girls were dropped at their hostel in a vehicle arranged by the district administration. The DWO said a probe will be ordered into the students’ allegations and necessary action taken against those found guilty. 

