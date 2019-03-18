Home States Odisha

Maoist camp busted, explosives seized 

Acting on an intelligence input, CRPF personnel raided the camp in the inaccessible terrain of Radhahatitedu hillock.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/PARALAKHEMUNDI: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Sunday busted a Maoist camp in the forest area under Kotagarh police limits of Kandhamal district and seized  literature and explosives from the spot.

Acting on an intelligence input, CRPF personnel raided the camp in the inaccessible terrain of Radhahatitedu hillock. Around a dozen Maoists were present in the camp and were planning to attack security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations. However, the ultras managed to flee from the spot leaving behind articles like detonators, gelatine sticks and tiffin bombs. Combing operation has been intensified to flush out the rebels, said a senior police officer.

In a related incident in Gajapati district, personnel of the District Volunteer Force (DVF) recovered a tiffin bomb and country-made gun from a forest under Adaba police limits on Sunday.
Adaba IIC Ajaya Barik said a team of DVF, during an area domination operation, recovered the tiffin bomb from an area located between Paniganda and Toranipani village of Mohona block. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the tiffin bomb, Barik added. 

