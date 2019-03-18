Mohapatra’s political future still clouded

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uncertainty prevails over the future of former minister and senior leader Bijay Mohapatra even after more than three months of his resignation from BJP.

Sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to take a decision on Mohapatra’s inclusion in BJD by Sunday night. If all conditions put by Mohapatra and his colleague former Union minister Dilip Ray are met, both the leaders are likely to join BJD. Though the date of joining is yet to be decided, it may be on Monday.

However, if the conditions put by Mohapatra are not met, Ray is likely to join BJD.

Meanwhile, BJP seems to have softened its stand on Mohapatra. Party sources said since he was a national executive member, his resignation would have to be accepted by the national BJP president. A senior leader said since his resignation is yet to be accepted, Mohapatra is still in BJP.

After remaining silent for more than three months, Mohapatra on Sunday told media persons that he is in touch with his well-wishers and followers and would take a decision on his future course of action after consultation with them. He said there is no offer to him from the BJD while he is in personal touch with some BJP leaders.

On being asked if he will rejoin BJP, Mohapatra said he is in touch with everyone but yet to take a decision. Asked about the reported decision of Ray to rejoin BJD, Mohapatra said, “Everyone has a right to take a decision.”

Ray and Mohapatra had quit BJP on November 30, 2018 by sending a joint resignation letter to national BJP president Amit Shah.