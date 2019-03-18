Parents held for son’s burglary

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Sunday arrested a couple from Lanjia area in connection with a burglary committed by their son in the city. ASP Pravat Routray said a juvenile had robbed `5.25 lakh from a hardware shop at Goilundi.

Acting on a complaint filed by the shop owner, police, during investigation and basing on CCTV footage, made a sketch of the burglar. Later, the pictures were circulated and the burglar was identified. Police then reached the house of the juvenile and seized `2.70 lakh from his parents.

Further investigation by police revealed that the minor purchased a motorcycle worth `1.71 lakh after the loot. Besides, he also bought rice, edible oil and other household items. He had paid around `2.70 lakh to his parents before leaving for an unknown destination with the rest of the money.

The ASP said apart from the cash seized from the minor’s parents, police also seized cash deposited for the motorcycle. A manhunt has been launched for the juvenile, who is involved in several crimes in Ganjam district.