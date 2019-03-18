Pranab forms women’s brigade for campaigning

Amulya Kumar Pati By

Express News Service

JAJPUR: Inspired by the initiative taken by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to empower women by reserving seats for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantray has formed a special women’s brigade to campaign for him.

Minati, a core member of the brigade said, “We will visit every household to convince women voters to vote for Jitubhai (Pranab) who has done several developmental works in the constituency. Besides, we will also convince them about the clean and efficient image of our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.”

The brigade believes that women’s participation in the elections has always been proportionately higher than men in Odisha. “Besides campaigning for the party, we will focus on maximising the women voter turnout during the polls. As women’s voting percentage is higher than men, it will be beneficial for us,” said Rajashree, another member of the brigade. Active participation of women in the ensuing elections will pave the way for their increased representation in Assembly and Parliament, she said.

Dharmasala Assembly constituency has 1,14,526 male voters and 1,05,215 female voters. Women’s turnout grew by about 3 per cent in the 2014 General Elections.

Meanwhile, Balabantaray said notwithstanding BJP’s surge, BJD will do better not only in his constituency but also across the State. “Our party supremo Naveen Patnaik is a man of action and has done many things for the development of Odisha. Our party will perform well this time,” he said.