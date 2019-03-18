Home States Odisha

Pranab forms women’s brigade for campaigning

Dharmasala Assembly constituency has 1,14,526 male voters and 1,05,215 female voters. Women’s turnout grew by about 3 per cent in the 2014 General Elections.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Amulya Kumar Pati
Express News Service

JAJPUR: Inspired by the initiative taken by Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to empower women by reserving seats for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha  elections, Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantray has formed a special women’s brigade to campaign for him.

Minati, a core member of the brigade said, “We will visit every household to convince women voters to vote for Jitubhai (Pranab) who has done several developmental works in the constituency. Besides, we will also convince them about the clean and efficient image of our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.”
The brigade believes that women’s participation in the elections has always been proportionately higher than men in Odisha. “Besides campaigning for the party, we will focus on maximising the women voter turnout during the polls. As women’s voting percentage is higher than men, it will be beneficial for us,” said Rajashree, another member of the brigade. Active participation of women in the ensuing elections will pave the way for their increased representation in Assembly and Parliament, she said.

Dharmasala Assembly constituency has 1,14,526 male voters and 1,05,215 female voters. Women’s turnout grew by about 3 per cent in the 2014 General Elections.
Meanwhile, Balabantaray said notwithstanding BJP’s surge, BJD will do better not only in his constituency but also across the State. “Our party supremo Naveen Patnaik is a man of action and has done many things for the development of Odisha. Our party will perform well this time,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp