Home States Odisha

Salepur MLA joins BJP in New Delhi

 A day after resigning from the Congress, Salepur MLA Prakash Behera joined BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after resigning from the Congress, Salepur MLA Prakash Behera joined BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

With Behera joining the BJP, the saffron party with its weak organisational base in the coastal region received a shot in the arm. He is the only one among the four Congress MLAs who quit the grand old party to join the BJP while two others - Naba Kishore Dash and Jogesh Singh - joined the ruling BJD ahead of the coming elections.  Behera said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to bring a change by involving all through his ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan. A visible change with all round development was possible in the State in the last five years due to generous assistance of the NDA Government led by Modi.

“I will work hard to unite the youths in my constituency to carry forward the message of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” Behera said.

He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda, State BJP president Basanta Panda, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo.
“I welcome his (Behera) decision of joining he BJP to fulfil the vision of ‘New Odisha and New India’ under the leaderhip of PM Modi and BJP national president Amist Shah,” Pradhan said.

Asserting that Behera’s joining is a tremendous strength not just for Cuttack and Kendrapara but for coastal Odisha, Panda said his induction will help bring changes in the political scenario in the State.“Welcome to BJP. You will add strength to our party to win this prestigious seat for the first time. I look forward to working with you for the development of the area,” Panda tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp