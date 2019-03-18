Salepur MLA joins BJP in New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after resigning from the Congress, Salepur MLA Prakash Behera joined BJP at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday.

With Behera joining the BJP, the saffron party with its weak organisational base in the coastal region received a shot in the arm. He is the only one among the four Congress MLAs who quit the grand old party to join the BJP while two others - Naba Kishore Dash and Jogesh Singh - joined the ruling BJD ahead of the coming elections. Behera said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to bring a change by involving all through his ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan. A visible change with all round development was possible in the State in the last five years due to generous assistance of the NDA Government led by Modi.

“I will work hard to unite the youths in my constituency to carry forward the message of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” Behera said.

He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda, State BJP president Basanta Panda, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo.

“I welcome his (Behera) decision of joining he BJP to fulfil the vision of ‘New Odisha and New India’ under the leaderhip of PM Modi and BJP national president Amist Shah,” Pradhan said.

Asserting that Behera’s joining is a tremendous strength not just for Cuttack and Kendrapara but for coastal Odisha, Panda said his induction will help bring changes in the political scenario in the State.“Welcome to BJP. You will add strength to our party to win this prestigious seat for the first time. I look forward to working with you for the development of the area,” Panda tweeted.