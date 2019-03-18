Home States Odisha

Suspense in Patkura  

Even as political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the coveted Patkura Assembly constituency, ticket aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to contest from the seat.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the coveted Patkura Assembly constituency, ticket aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to contest from the seat.
In the last elections, BJD’s Bed Prakash Agrawalla had grabbed the seat by defeating Congress’ Jayant Mohanty by a huge  margin of 47,715 votes. While Bed Prakash got 89,853 votes, Mohanty polled 42,138 votes. The 83-year-old incumbent MLA of Patkura is hoping to contest from the constituency this time too.

However, he may not have it easy as local BJD leaders Rabi Samal, Derabishi block chairman Saroj Sahoo, chairman of Khadi board Tejaswar Parida and Prof Ajaya Rout are also eyeing to contest from the seat.
 In the Congress camp,  Jayant Mohanty, Bidubhusan Mohapatra  Jayadev Parida, Ajaya Samal and former Bari MLA Chinmay Beura are vying for tickets. Former Kendrapada MLA Utkal Keshari Parida, Uma Patnaik, Umakant Nayak, Ashok Tripathy and Manas Mohanty are trying to get BJP ticket from Patkura. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp