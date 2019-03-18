Suspense in Patkura  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as political parties are yet to announce their candidates for the coveted Patkura Assembly constituency, ticket aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to contest from the seat.

In the last elections, BJD’s Bed Prakash Agrawalla had grabbed the seat by defeating Congress’ Jayant Mohanty by a huge margin of 47,715 votes. While Bed Prakash got 89,853 votes, Mohanty polled 42,138 votes. The 83-year-old incumbent MLA of Patkura is hoping to contest from the constituency this time too.

However, he may not have it easy as local BJD leaders Rabi Samal, Derabishi block chairman Saroj Sahoo, chairman of Khadi board Tejaswar Parida and Prof Ajaya Rout are also eyeing to contest from the seat.

In the Congress camp, Jayant Mohanty, Bidubhusan Mohapatra Jayadev Parida, Ajaya Samal and former Bari MLA Chinmay Beura are vying for tickets. Former Kendrapada MLA Utkal Keshari Parida, Uma Patnaik, Umakant Nayak, Ashok Tripathy and Manas Mohanty are trying to get BJP ticket from Patkura.