Ticket confusion grips BJD leaders    

Published: 18th March 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as filing of nomination papers for the first phase polls scheduled on April 11 begins on Monday, major political parties in Odisha are yet to announce their list of candidates creating confusion among the aspirants.
Even the sitting MPs and MLAs of the ruling BJD from the constituencies going to polls in the first phase are in dark about their future as a final decision will be taken by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on their renomination.

Amid reports that he will be denied ticket, sitting MP from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat Siddhant Mohapatra told media persons that he is yet to be called by the Chief Minister to discuss about his renomination. Mohapatra had defeated Congress heavyweight and former Union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu for two consecutive times in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

However, political situation in the Lok Sabha constituency has changed with Sahu joining the BJD. Though Sahu’s name is in circulation as a probable candidate for Berhampur seat, the ruling party may also field a woman candidate - princess of Parlakhemundi Kalyani Devi - from the seat. 
Mohapatra said he is not an aspirant for party ticket. “I will campaign for party if denied ticket,” he said. He, however, supported the renomination bid of ruling BJD’s five-time MLA from Berhampur Assembly seat Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik. Speculation is rife that Patnaik is unlikely to be renominated from the seat from where a new face may be fielded by the party. Mohapatra said if Patnaik contests independently, he will cut into BJD votes as a result of which the ruling party may also lose the seat.
Voices of dissent have also been heard from several other areas where the ruling party is contemplating to deny tickets to sitting MPs and MLAs and replace them with candidates who joined the party only recently.

Meanwhile, amid reports that she is not being considered for a ticket from Sundargarh Assembly seat, senior BJD leader Kusum Tete on Sunday resigned as the chairperson of Sundargarh Special Development Council (SDC). In her resignation letter to Naveen, Tete said her decision to quit from the SDC chairperson post was based on personal grounds.

Sources said sitting MLA Jogesh Singh, who crossed over from Congress to BJD recently, is being considered for ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Sundargarh seat. “Even though I lost the election (in 2014), I have worked for the people in the last five years. I am sure that the party leadership will recognise my work and grant me ticket,” she said.

