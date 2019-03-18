Home States Odisha

Transgenders in poll fray

Head of All Odisha Transgender Welfare Trust and social activist Meera Parida joined the ruling BJD on Sunday in presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Head of All Odisha Transgender Welfare Trust Meera Parida with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Head of All Odisha Transgender Welfare Trust and social activist Meera Parida joined the ruling BJD on Sunday in presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
After Joining BJD, Meera said it was a proud moment for her as no ruling party in the State had given chance to a transgender to join politics earlier. On her plans to contest the upcoming polls, Meera said, “If the party president asks me to, I will definitely.”

Sources said Meera is keen to contest the polls from Begunia Assembly segment and has expressed her willingness for the same before the BJD supremo. 
On Saturday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had named a transgender in its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections in Odisha. The party will field Kajal Nayak from Korei Assembly seat in Jajpur district as its candidate. 

BSP leader Krushna Chandra Sagaria told this paper that the party has taken this decision for the betterment of transgender community in Odisha and to bring them into the mainstream of the society. “BSP has given ticket to Kajal as it believes in social empowerment of all communities,” he said. 
State vice-president of BJP Samir Mohanty said the saffron party is also looking for such faces for the elections to ensure proper representation of all sections of the society in politics. The Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 had pegged the transgender population in Odisha at around 48,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp