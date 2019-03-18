Young voters look for jobs, not party youth wings  

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Every political party casts its eye on the youth as a lucrative vote-bank. More so, when they are poll-bound.

While the parties have been using local youths for election campaigning, the BJD has been one step ahead in wooing this section of the voting population by spending `1.5 lakh on each unit of its youth wing, Biju Yuva Vahini, every year. The youth wing organises conventions for the young voters across the district to widen their voters’ base. Similarly, the Centre’s Ministry of Skill Development has been channelling funds to skill the youth and enhance their job prospects.

A new voter working as a

salesman in a mobile shop in

Jagatsinghpur | Express

With elections drawing near, young voters get enthusiastic to exercise their voting rights. However, corruption at grassroots level, rising unemployment, stunted growth in the industrial sector and lack of initiatives to provide quality education have put them in a quandary with regard to choosing their potential leaders.

The implementation of the skill development schemes by the State or Central governments, however, has failed to inspire the youth who are faced with a dilemma when it comes to choosing a political party or leader. What has created doubts among them is the party hopping tendency of political leaders who have been guided by their own vested interests and not that of the voters.

These acts of changing parties and ideological leanings have not only tarnished the leaders’ images but also whittled the voters’ confidence in them.

A young salesman, Biswajit Parida, hailing from Banamlipur, said all programmes implemented by either the State or Central Government are guided by electoral calculations. “I have requested local political party leaders, especially from the ruling party, for loan assistance to open my own shop but to little avail. Lack of commitment and proper implementation of Government-sponsored programmes have harassed us,” he added.

“Hundreds of displaced families, who handed over their private lands to Paradip Refinery of IOCL, are still waiting for compensation and employment opportunities. The IOCL had sponsored the names of 100 candidates, belonging to families who lost their lands, at CIPET, Bhubaneswar for skill development and training, but not a single candidate has benefited so far,” said Sasmita Samal from Paradip.

Youngsters say that rather than draining the State exchequer by forming youth wings, parties should be diverting funds for education and employment opportunities. “Steps should be taken to equip the youth for innovation and entrepreneurship for assured gateways to jobs. Earn while you learn policy should be introduced to eradicate unemployment. These are the deciding factors, not campaigns or youth factions,” they said.

