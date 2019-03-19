2 held with 10 stolen bikes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Choudwar police on Monday arrested two persons and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from them. The arrested persons are 35-year-old Pradip Sahu of Kendrapara and his associate Inam Khan of Narpada. Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said during routine patrolling, a police team apprehended Pradip who was riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle in a suspicious manner. The accused could not produce documents in support of the two-wheeler.

During interrogation, Pradip confessed to have lifted the motorcycle from Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar a month back. He also confessed to have stolen several other bikes with help of Khan. Basing on his statement, police conducted raids and recovered nine other stolen motorcycles, the DCP added.