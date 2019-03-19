57 persons banned from contesting elections in State  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned 57 persons from contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha for failing to give details of their poll expenditure on time. The 57 persons have been disqualified under Section 10A of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951. As per the EC notification available on the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer’s website, two persons have been banned from contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Similarly, 55 persons have been prohibited from contesting the Assembly elections in the State.

The two banned from contesting the Lok Sabha polls are Guru Prasad Pradhan from Dhenkanal and Manas Ranjan Mishra of Bhubaneswar. Both had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as Independent candidates.

The Assembly constituencies from where individuals have been banned include Saraskana, Khurda, Jatni, Korei, Jaydev, Bhubaneswar-North, Bhubaneswar-Central, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Talsara, Bhadrak, Chandbali, Dharmasala, Boudh, Jajpur, Rairangpur and Kantamal.