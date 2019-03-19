Anxious workers await final names

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delay in announcing its candidate for the Jeypore Assembly segment may cost the BJP dear. BJD today announced the name of Rabi Narayan Nanda for the seat while BJP leaders like Anup Patra, Debendra Bahinipati, Goutam Samntara and BK Jenadeo are in the race for party ticket. The BJP had come third in the last General Elections and the party had started preparations for the ensuing elections a year back.

Party workers were earlier anticipating ticket for BJP leader Bhrigu Buxipatra but it later came to fore that he is a probable for Berhampur LS seat instead of Jeypore Assembly seat.

They said the delay in selection process may backlash as they will have little time to prepare for the elections. BJP district president Bijoy Mishra said the candidate name would be declared soon.