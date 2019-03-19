BJD to field 33 pc women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to field 33 per cent women candidates in the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls in Odisha, scheduled on April 11 and 18. All three women candidates announced by BJD for the first two phases are new faces. The regional outfit has also given tickets to 10 women candidates for the first two phases of Assembly polls out of which seven are new faces.

However, sitting BJD MLA from Bijepur Rita Sahu has been denied ticket to pave way for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest from the constituency. Besides, sitting MLA from Mohana Basant Mallik and Kabisuryanagar legislator Sugnani Kumari Deo have been denied renomination.

While Kausalya Hikaka, wife of sitting MP Jhina Hikaka has been fielded from Koraput, Pramila Bisoi of Satsang SHG of Nalabanta in Ganjam district has been given ticket from Aska Parliamentary constituency. Sunita Biswal, daughter of Congress veteran Hemananda Biswal, has been nominated from Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJD has renominated senior Ministers Usha Devi and Snehangini Chhuria from Chikiti and Attabira Assembly constituencies respectively. The party has also given ticket to sitting MLA Tukuni Sahu from Titlagarh.

The new faces given ticket by the party for Assembly seats are Padmini Dian (Kotpad), Kalyani Gajapathi (Parlakhemundi), Purnabasi Nayak (Mohana), Manjula Swain (Aska), Nandini Devi (Sanakhemundi), Latika Pradhan (Kabisuryanagar) and KK Suryamani Baidya (Khalikote).