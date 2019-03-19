Home States Odisha

BJP flays Govt over violence

 The BJP on Monday blamed the State Government for the violence at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district in which two persons were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Monday blamed the State Government for the violence at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district in which two persons were killed and over 30 others sustained injuries.Launching a scathing attack on the BJD Government, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Lanjigarh incident is another instance of poor law and order situation in the State and the Government’s failure to provide security labour forces.

Alleging that the attack on agitating workers is the handiwork of goons of Vendanta Aluminium, Pradhan said the local police were mute spectators when the violence was being carried out. Holding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik responsible for the incident, the he said the former being in charge of  the Home department has failed in his job to provide security to people working in the company.Addressing a protest meeting here, BJP leaders condemned the incident and said this is an attempt to crush the agitation of workers at gunpoint.

