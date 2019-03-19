CP advisory to check chain snatching in City  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing flak for failing to check incidents of chain snatching in the Capital City, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty on Monday issued an advisory to the cops for initiating measures to tackle such crimes. The advisory comes after three bike-borne miscreants opened fire at a security guard of a convention centre at Tankapani Road on Saturday.

Police officers have been directed to identify areas that are prone to chain snatching, especially during early hours when citizens take their morning walk. The Commissioner has also stressed on making police presence ‘visible’ and conducting foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable areas of the City.

Mohanty asked PCR vans to intensify patrolling in crime-prone areas. Trained cops equipped with small arms have been directed to remain present in the vans to deal with weapon wielding anti-socials. The cops have also been instructed to conduct road blocks between 4 am and 7 am. While five incidents of chain snatching were reported in the City on Friday, the cops are yet to make any arrests in these cases.