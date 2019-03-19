Ex-student leaders in ticket race

Sukant Sahu By

Express News Service

BALASORE: Three former general secretaries of students’ union of Utkal University are in the ticket race to try their luck in the ensuing General Elections. While Ganeshwar Rout of Angargadia is lobbying hard for BJP ticket from Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency, Sudarshan Dash of Rajghat and Tusharkanti Tapaswi of Remuna are vying for Congress ticket for Jaleswar and Remuna segments respectively.

Rout was elected as general secretary of the students’ union of Utkal University in 1994 and holds a Master degree in Anthropology. However, social activism from his student career gave him the name and fame in the town. A lawyer by profession, Rout has been working for the welfare of orphans and slum dwellers. He was also joint secretary of the district Red Cross Society, member of the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

Similarly, Dash who was elected as general secretary of students’ union of the university in 1986-87 recently joined Congress. The 52-year-old from Rajghat area was the convenor of Mahanadi Banchao Andolan, a movement to fight for Odisha’s rights on Mahanadi.

A post graduate in Sociology, Dash said, “I want to join politics to address the public grievances and ensure social justice to the deprived people. While poor tribals in Raibania area under Jaleswar segment are yet to get their basic amenities and permanent houses due to lack of land, around 14 panchayats are neglected. Both the State and Central governments have failed to improve their living standards.”

Likewise, Tapaswi was elected as general secretary of students’ union of the university in 2007-08 and is now lobbying for Congress ticket from Remuna (SC) seat. He also holds the post of general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress. A post graduate in Political Science, Tapaswi is committed to work for development of Dalits.