Four of a family die in road mishap

SUNDARGARH : Four persons of a business family including three women were killed when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a stationary truck here on Sunday night. The incident took place on State Highway 10 at Jarangloi under Bargaon police limits, about 70 km from Rourkela.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when the family was returning from Bargarh to Birmitrapur and their speeding vehicle collided with the truck. The deceased have been identified as Sajjan Agarwal (58), his wife Urmila (52) and sister-in-law Nilam (42).

The fourth victim, Sangita (45), was rushed to Rourkela’s Ispat General Hospital but succumbed to injuries later.Agarwal’s errant chauffeur, however, managed to escape. A case of unnatural death was registered and bodies sent for autopsy on Monday.