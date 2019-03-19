Home States Odisha

Naveen lifts Ghadei suspension  

The veteran leader was later expelled from the party for allegedly attempting to weaken its leadership.

Published: 19th March 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:33 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday revoked the expulsion order on veteran party leader and former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei ahead of the General Elections.Ghadei was expelled from the ruling party in September 2014 after a leading Odia daily quoted him making some unpalatable remarks against the BJD supremo in an interview. In the interview, Ghadei had questioned the leadership of Naveen and accused him of being under the influence of a coterie.

Ghadei, a five-time MLA from Sukinda Assembly seat since 1990, fell from the Chief Minister’s grace after the unsuccessful coup attempt by late Pyari Mohan Mohapatra on May 29, 2012. He was dropped from the Ministry in August 2012 and denied a ticket to seek re-election from Sukinda in 2014. The BJD ticket was instead given to his son Priti Ranjan.

The veteran leader was later expelled from the party for allegedly attempting to weaken its leadership. Ghadei said he will continue to work towards strengthening the BJD. “I was working for BJD even after my expulsion,” he said.

