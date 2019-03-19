Naveen to contest from two seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will contest from two seats - Bijepur in Bargarh district and Hinjili in Ganjam district - in the upcoming Assembly elections. While Naveen is representing Hinjili in the Assembly for the last four terms since 2000, he will venture for the first time outside his home turf by contesting from Bijepur seat.

While the opposition BJP and Congress have attributed Naveen’s move to his ‘not so secure’ position in Hinjili, political observers, however, point towards a well thought out strategy behind the Chief Minister’s decision. Naveen’s announcement on Sunday that he is seriously considering to contest from an Assembly seat in western Odisha has already changed the scenario in the region from where the BJP and Congress are expecting better performance than the last elections.

The Chief Minister’s move is aimed at not only putting a check on BJP and Congress in the region, it is also likely to have a positive impact on the undecided voters and fence sitters. As the ensuing election in most of the western Odisha seats will be fought on issues related to agrarian distress, neglect of farming community, migration and minimum support price (MSP) on paddy, Naveen’s candidature from Bijepur is likely to have a galvanising effect on other constituencies in the region and blunt the anti-incumbency against the ruling BJD.

Naveen’s move assumes significance in the backdrop of the BJP’s impressive performance in western Odisha in the 2017 panchayat elections. Besides, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s back-to-back visits to the region in a bid to bolster his party’s poll prospects has further mounted pressure on the ruling BJD.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad polls, BJP’s seat share had increased from 36 in 2012 polls to 297 while the number of seats won by the BJD had gone down from 651 seats in 2012 to 451 seats. The Congress seat share had fallen from 126 to 66. The BJP had emerged as the largest party in Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh and Subarnapur districts.

Even as the threat from BJP exists, Congress has also emerged as a serious contender after the party’s sweeping victory in neighbouring Chhattisgarh Assembly polls recently. Congress is following the Chhattisgarh model by assuring farm loan waiver, increase of MSP on paddy to `2500 per quintal and bonus on paddy which political observers believe may influence the voters.

That the BJP’s base has increased in the area was evident from the results of the Bijepur by-poll last year. Though BJD candidate Rita Sahu won the polls by more than 41,000 votes, BJP votes in the constituency increased from 30,000 in 2014 Assembly polls to 60,938 in the by-poll. After the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu from Bijepur seat, BJD gave the ticket to his wife Rita Sahu.