Ruling party aspirants in Angul keep fingers crossed

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With several sitting MLAs facing the axe in the first list of candidates announced by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday, most of the MLAs in the Angul district are apprehensive of their fate.Of the five legislators who swept the Assembly elections in 2014, Ramesh Sai is likely to give a tough fight to Athmallik MLA Sanjeev Sahu, who is seen mostly at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.An able organiser with a large following in the constituency, the four-time MLA and two-time minister’s supporters have lost hope for his candidature.

Tipped to get the ticket, Sai has started campaigning in the constituency and on Sunday took out a motorcycle rally through Athmallik in a display of strength.From Angul, sitting MLA and former minister Rajanikanta Singh is likely to get a ticket without any hindrance. Another constituency where the party may put up a new face in Talcher industrial belt. Sitting MLA Braj Kishore Pradhan is facing large scale dissidence and also a threat from rebel who may enter the fry as an Independent is not given a ticket.

The situation is similar in Chhendipada where sitting MLA Susant Behera is facing challenge from a retired government servant. Biju loyalist Rabi Narayan Pani stands a chance of getting ticket from Pallahara. A former Government Chief Whip, Pani had won from the seat by defeating Dharmendra Pradhan in 2009. Denied ticket in 2014, Pani is likely to be considered by party supremo this time, his supporters feel.

Pallahara sitting MLA Mahesh Sahu is still struggling with his outsider which is the biggest challenge.

On the other hand, women candidates being considered for some of the segments is doing the rounds.