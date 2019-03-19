Home States Odisha

SMC launches drive to remove illegal hoardings

At present, nine agencies have been permitted to put up hoardings.

Published: 19th March 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:33 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 28 public hoardings carrying images of party leaders or any political references have been removed in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the General Elections.Informing this, Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty said a special drive has been launched to remove other illegal and unclaimed hoardings in the city.

At present, nine agencies have been permitted to put up hoardings. Of which only two firms have made prior payment for the boards. The rest agencies are neither paying the dues nor disclosing the exact number of hoardings owned by them. The civic body has served notices to seven agencies for putting up hoardings in the city, he added.

Though the land for the ground hoardings is allotted by the corporation, for the rooftop hoardings, the agencies are directing taking the permission of owners of the building. Meanwhile, the enforcement team has phased out the advertisement of the parties who have not paid revenue or necessary documents to the corporation for use of the boards and have barred them from putting up new advertisement until dues are cleared. 

So far, the SMC has estimated to collect dues of over `10 lakh. Besides, they have recovered `5,34,000 from a defaulter agency, Creative Advertisement on Saturday. “We will be implementing a bye-law to govern the haphazard installation of hoardings very soon. The process has already been started and we are looking into the model being used by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in this regard,” Mohanty said.

