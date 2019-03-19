Solar power for polling booths

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Solar lanterns will replace kerosene lanterns in polling booths during the General Elections. The decision was taken by Kendrapara administration which will procure solar lanterns for all 1,438 polling stations in the district.

Informing this Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “during a physical verification of lanterns used during 2014 General Elections it was found that a majority of those are in a bad shape for which the administration decided to replace those with solar-charged lanterns which are also environment-friendly and safe.”

Each solar lantern costs around `250 to `300. A procurement committee has been constituted for purchasing around 1,600 solar lanterns through tender-bidding process, he added.This move also help the poor avail their quota of PDS kerosene. Collector Dasarathi Satpathy said earlier the administration used to procure hundreds of litres of kerosene from PDS for election purpose but in the upcoming polls, they will not divert PDS kerosene for election.