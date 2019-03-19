Home States Odisha

Solar power for polling booths

Solar lanterns will replace kerosene lanterns in polling booths during the General Elections. 

Published: 19th March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Solar lanterns will replace kerosene lanterns in polling booths during the General Elections. The decision was taken by Kendrapara administration which will procure solar lanterns for all 1,438 polling stations in the district.

Informing this Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “during a physical verification of lanterns used during 2014 General Elections it was found that a majority of those are in a bad shape for which the administration decided to replace those with solar-charged lanterns which are also environment-friendly and safe.”

Each solar lantern costs around `250 to `300. A procurement committee has been constituted for purchasing around 1,600 solar lanterns through tender-bidding process, he added.This move also help the poor avail their quota of PDS kerosene. Collector Dasarathi Satpathy said earlier the administration used to procure hundreds of litres of kerosene from PDS for election purpose but in the upcoming polls, they will not divert PDS kerosene for election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp