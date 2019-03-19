Speculations rife over Ray return to BJP fold  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union minister Dilip Ray is reported to have met BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday sparking speculation of his return to the saffron party.The meeting assumes importance as it took place a day after Ray’s sudden visit to Naveen Nivas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and his hour-long closed door meeting with the BJD chief on Saturday. Though there is no comment from either side as to what transpired between the two, it is believed that the return of Ray and Bijoy Mohapatra to the BJD will not be smooth.

While sources close to Ray claimed that he is out of Odisha but not in Delhi, another informed source said preparations are being made for induction of a few leaders from Odisha including Ray and Mohapatra into the saffron party at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi within a day or two. If any decision was taken on Monday, it would have been deferred as the top brass of BJP had been to Goa to attend the funeral of its Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the sources said.

Newly-inducted national vice president of BJP Baijayant Panda, who shared a cordial relationship with both Mohapatra and Ray, is stated to have taken the initiative to persuade the two senior leaders to join the saffron party. A majority of the State BJP leaders are in favour of Panda’s move as they believe that the presence of the two leaders will further boost the image of the party and ensure good returns in the ensuing elections.

The two leaders, who are the founding members of BJD, resigned from BJP on a bitter note alleging that they were ignored by the State leadership. Ray, a close confidant of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, was ousted from BJD following difference of opinion with Naveen in early part of 2000. Ray and Mohapatra, considered to be the two major detractors of Naveen, joined BJP in March, 2009 in New Delhi.

Ray was elected to Odisha Assembly from Rourkela in 2014 as a BJP candidate and had played a vital role in the victory of party’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha candidate Jual Oram, who later became a Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.