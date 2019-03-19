Home States Odisha

Tension over registration tickets at Capital Hospital

Tension flared up at Capital Hospital here on Monday after patients and attendants created ruckus over non-availability of registration tickets to visit doctors of various departments.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Tension flared up at Capital Hospital here on Monday after patients and attendants created ruckus over non-availability of registration tickets to visit doctors of various departments. Hundreds of patients and attendants, who started arriving at the hospital from 4 am, alleged that the staff manning the registration counter at the hospital did not provide them tickets as they had not been paid their salaries.  

Sources said the staff of the registration counter, which is being managed by a private firm , refused to issue tickets in protest against non-payment of their wages since the last several months. Besides, the computers at the counter had stopped functioning since the last five days due to which they were issuing handwritten receipts to patients and attendants. 

With unruly scenes erupting on the hospital premises, Commissionerate Police had to step in to bring the situation under control. The cops later managed to pacify the agitators.The hospital authorities claimed that maintained that the process of issuing registration tickets got delayed as three out of four computers were not functioning properly. 

Later in the day, officials of Capital Hospital held an emergency meeting to resolve the matter. “The private firm in charge of the registration counter has assured that such issues will not occur in future,” said Director of Capital Hospital Ashok Kumar Pattnaik.The Director has also formed a team to issue registration tickets in case the staff of the private firm fail to do so.

