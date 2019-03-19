Testing times for BJP, Basant Panda

Express News Service

NUAPADA : Retaining Nuapada Assembly constituency will be a herculean task for the BJP with BJD choosing Rajendra Dholakia to contest the segment in the ensuing General Elections. A popular leader who is known for his clean image and good rural connect, Dholakia was instrumental in snatching the Zilla Parishad seat from BJP for the ruling party in the 2017 panchayat elections. The Nuapada assembly segment covers Nuapada NAC, Nuapada block, Khariar Road NAC and Komna block.

Currently, the seat is being represented by BJP MLA and state BJP president Basanta Kumar Panda. Panda won from the seat in 2014 election after defeating Dholakia by a margin of 9,610 votes. While Panda got 55,817 votes, Dholakia managed to score 46, 207 votes during the last General Elections.However, the picture changed after the panchayat elections when Panda had to suffer a major setback when his party lost miserably.

In fact, the saffron party could not open its account. Out of the 14 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats in the district, BJD bagged nine seats, Congress got five ZP seats. Earlier in 2000, Panda had won the Nuapada seat when BJP had a coalition with BJD. But, Panda was defeated by Dholakia, who fought the 2004 election as an Independent candidate. Subsequently, Dholakia joined BJD and contested the 2009 election to defeat Panda by a huge margin of 22,620 votes.

On the other hand, BJP is yet to finalise its candidate for the Assembly segment. Although Basanta Panda is the frontrunner, he is interested for Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency as Nuapada district comes under this constituency. Apart from Panda, former district BJD president Prasanna Padhi, who joined the saffron party recently, is a ticket aspirant.

Congress is likely to field Ghasiram Majhi from the seat. Well known in the constituency, Majhi can give a good fight to his opponents.Political observers said the 2017 panchayat election is a clear indication that the saffron party has lost its ground in the district. The BJD has gained upper hand compared to both BJP and Congress in the segment, they stated.

