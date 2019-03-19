Home States Odisha

Trinath quits, BJD may face dissidence in Gunupur seat

Gunupur  MLA Trinath Gomango on Monday resigned from BJD after being denied ticket from the Assembly constituency.

Published: 19th March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Shiba Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  Gunupur  MLA Trinath Gomango on Monday resigned from BJD after being denied ticket from the Assembly constituency. The ruling party choose Raghunath Gomango over Trinath, who had won the seat in 2014 General Elections.Resigning from the primary membership of the party, Gomango alleged that he was denied the ticket due to a conspiracy hatched by some BJD leaders. He said, he had done his best to ensure development of his constituency and the party in the last five years but was neglected by the leadership.

Though, Trinath has not revealed his next move, sources close to him stated that he is planning to contest as an Independent or may even join another party to become the candidate. This will queer the pitch for the BJD as it looks to retain the seat.His replacement Raghunath is a political greenhorn who recently took VRS from Government service to join BJD. A native of MK Rai village in Gudari block of Rayagada district, he was the Civil Supply Officer of Gajapati district.

His candidature has also not gone down well with other aspirants of the party who opined that their years of hardwork for the party has been overlooked by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.Political observers said BJD may have to face dissidence from Trinath and his large support base for choosing Raghunath. Winning the seat will not be an easy task for Raghunath who will not just face rival candidates but also lack of support from his party workers.

Trinath’s strong supporters Siba Prasad Gouda alias Sana Gouda, the ex-chairman of Gunupur NAC, and K Ramkrishna, district secretary BJD, may follow the sitting MLA and in the event, it would pose a serious challenge for Raghunath, observers said. The party has to quickly quell dissidence for putting up a good show in the ensuing elections.

Raghunath said people of the constituency have not got their rights and basic amenities in the last five years. “I have joined the BJD inspired by clean image of Naveen Patnaik. I will do my best for the party’s win from the constituency,” he added.Observers said the future course of action of Trinath and his followers may add to the headache of MP N Bhaskar Rao and political observer of the district Sanjaya Dasburma.

