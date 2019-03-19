Two killed as villagers clash with OISF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A protest demonstration outside the Vedanta Alumina plant area in Lanjigarh turned violent on Monday leaving a villager and an Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) personnel dead. Tension gripped the entire region and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped. Residents of Rengopali village who will be displaced due to Vedanta’s expansion project were demonstrating in front of the main gate of the plant demanding free admission of their children in DAV School run by the company and regular jobs for them.

Later, people from displaced villages also joined the agitation making similar demands. Meanwhile, some agitating villagers tried to forcibly enter into the plant through the main gate and a tussle with the OISF personnel ensued.

As the baton welding OISF personnel charged at the agitators, the villagers retaliated. In the process, at least 20 persons including villagers and OISF personnel sustained injuries. One Dani Batra of Chatrapur village on the outskirts of the plant, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the local primary health centre where he was declared dead. later, charred body of a policeman was found.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said, the rampaging mob locked up Havildar Major SK Minz of OISF in a room and burnt him to death. Besides, they damaged the community service centre of the Vedanta. Step is being taken to bring the situation under control, he said. The SP along with additional forces was camping at Lanjigarh and Section 144 has been clamped in the area.

A Vedanta spokesperson said, some agitators near Lanjigarh plant had staged a protest which led to a violent agitation. The local OISF team, which intervened, was attacked by the protestors during which some protestors and security personnel got injured and were immediately moved to the local hospital. A protestor and one OISF staff have succumbed to injuries.

“We will work with full cooperation with the appropriate authorities which will be looking into the incident. We appeal to the protestors not to resort to such acts when every situation can be resolved amicably through discussions,’ the company spokesperson said.Meanwhile, Vedanta has announced to pay `25 lakh compensation to families of each deceased.